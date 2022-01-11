Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 514.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,142 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,396,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Altice USA by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Altice USA by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Altice USA by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,231,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,519,000 after buying an additional 807,379 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

ATUS stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Altice USA’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $150,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545 over the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

