Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,696 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 397,291 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 27,857 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 263,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 200,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 74,120 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88.

