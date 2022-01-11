Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 445 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1,614.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,993 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 474.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,232,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,483,000 after buying an additional 1,018,183 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 25.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,997,000 after buying an additional 878,236 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $24,659,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $16,825,000. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on OGE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of OGE opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average is $34.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.79%.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

