Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 445 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,997,000 after purchasing an additional 878,236 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 1,614.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,993 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,884,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,431,000 after purchasing an additional 24,926 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,422,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in OGE Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,299,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 61,844 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

NYSE OGE opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $38.57.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.79%.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

