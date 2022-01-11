AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134,974 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Barclays lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

