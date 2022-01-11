ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 20.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,745,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,602,000 after buying an additional 30,429 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in ONE Gas by 673.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in ONE Gas by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,486,000 after purchasing an additional 29,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OGS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ONE Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.17.

OGS stock opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $81.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.