Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $149,000 Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $179.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.04. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $231.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.10%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

