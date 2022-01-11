Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 595 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after buying an additional 34,387 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,175,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.38.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $353.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $142.32 and a 52-week high of $370.90.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

