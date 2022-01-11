Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 59.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 595 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $353.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.54. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $142.32 and a 52 week high of $370.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.38.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

