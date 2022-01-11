Synovus Financial Corp Sells 285 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Public Storage by 152.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,374,000 after acquiring an additional 423,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Public Storage by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,496,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,466,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Public Storage by 21.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Public Storage by 144.2% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 396,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,661,000 after purchasing an additional 233,872 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA opened at $359.82 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $217.87 and a fifty-two week high of $377.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $345.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.77. The company has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.22.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist increased their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.36.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

