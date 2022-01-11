Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,028 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 19.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $93.90 on Tuesday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $78.40 and a 1 year high of $97.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.40.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

