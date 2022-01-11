Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,681 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,840,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,751 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970,795 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,533,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,410,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,904,000 after purchasing an additional 36,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HST. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.04.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

