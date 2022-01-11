Short Interest in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Declines By 17.7%

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the November 30th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ARMP opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $139.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 594.94% and a negative return on equity of 90.20%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 928.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 91,782 shares during the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

