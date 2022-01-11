Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 57.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after acquiring an additional 72,007 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 170.2% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,080,000 after buying an additional 259,471 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.69.

Synaptics stock opened at $245.37 on Tuesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $96.88 and a 52 week high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.20.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total value of $1,610,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Whims sold 8,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.39, for a total transaction of $2,408,248.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

