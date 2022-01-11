Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,253,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,911,000 after purchasing an additional 71,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,322,000 after acquiring an additional 243,890 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,902,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,211,000 after acquiring an additional 75,716 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,170,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at $104,139,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

NYSE INGR opened at $99.71 on Tuesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $73.82 and a one year high of $101.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.92 and a 200 day moving average of $92.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 107.88%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

