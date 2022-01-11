Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases 464 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,292,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $1,991,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

HALO stock opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.78. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. The business had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.