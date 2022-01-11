Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at $1,150,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at $3,848,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at $280,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $54,937.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,011 shares of company stock valued at $710,143 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLH opened at $99.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.37. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

