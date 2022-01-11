Securian Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,654,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,871,000 after buying an additional 290,909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,776,000 after buying an additional 2,371,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,539,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,584,000 after acquiring an additional 256,744 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,129,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,681,000 after acquiring an additional 146,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEI. Wells Fargo & Company raised Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

NYSE DEI opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 320.01%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

