M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Position Increased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 53.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.2% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.52.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $177.49 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.96. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.