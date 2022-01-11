1,457 Shares in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 7.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 76.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 3.6% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 0.7% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $2,784,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $103,492.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,613 shares of company stock worth $18,088,836. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $75.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.63 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.40.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.