Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1,965.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 95,159 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The company’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. Citigroup reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.50 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.95.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

