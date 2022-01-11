IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. FMR LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 34.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 54.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,492,000 after acquiring an additional 206,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of IPGP opened at $164.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.35. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.41.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IPGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.33.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.