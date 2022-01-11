Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Securities upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.36.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $49.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.12. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.