Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 4 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,174.44.

AMZN stock opened at $3,229.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,452.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,433.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

