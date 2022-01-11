Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 5,373 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,963 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $219,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,229.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,452.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3,433.76. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,174.44.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

