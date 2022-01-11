Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 5,373 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,963 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $219,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,229.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,452.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3,433.76. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,174.44.
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
