ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2022

Brokerages predict that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.18. ICF International posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.81 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, increased their target price on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in ICF International by 17.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 14,091.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ICF International by 1.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 75,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in ICF International by 11.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 113,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICFI opened at $101.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.01. ICF International has a twelve month low of $75.44 and a twelve month high of $108.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICF International (ICFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.