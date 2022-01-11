ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.18. ICF International posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.81 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, increased their target price on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in ICF International by 17.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 14,091.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ICF International by 1.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 75,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in ICF International by 11.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 113,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICFI opened at $101.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.01. ICF International has a twelve month low of $75.44 and a twelve month high of $108.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

