Truist Financial Corp Grows Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 38.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,903 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $52.13 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $54.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average is $53.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

