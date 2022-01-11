Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.
SOHU stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. Sohu.com Limited has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $655.23 million, a P/E ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88.
About Sohu.com
Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.
Featured Story: Green Investing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU).
Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.