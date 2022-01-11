Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

SOHU stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. Sohu.com Limited has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $655.23 million, a P/E ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

