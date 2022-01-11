PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,552,000 after purchasing an additional 269,718 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 57.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 481,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,772,000 after purchasing an additional 175,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Spotify Technology by 29.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 665,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,332,000 after acquiring an additional 150,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.38.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $224.41 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $201.68 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.07 and a 200 day moving average of $243.77. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of -124.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.