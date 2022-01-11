Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stake Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 245.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 15.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

Cardlytics stock opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.94. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.38.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.02. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 56,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,564,004.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $376,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 168,690 shares of company stock valued at $11,122,880 and sold 106,787 shares valued at $8,378,268. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

