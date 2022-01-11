Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,048,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $24,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIRI. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.27.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.43, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

