Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 254,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Trex were worth $25,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 560.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth about $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trex by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Trex by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX opened at $115.76 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.76 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $222,163.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $448,638.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

