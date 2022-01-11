13,360 Shares in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,481,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,988,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group stock opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.78.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 104.08%. The business had revenue of $352.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RYAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

