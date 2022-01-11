Keybank National Association OH Buys 2,190 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 69.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

AEIS stock opened at $88.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.23. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.71 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEIS. Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Susquehanna downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.