Keybank National Association OH Acquires 233 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.80.

REGN stock opened at $621.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $635.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $615.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.26, for a total transaction of $3,937,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542 over the last 90 days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

