Keybank National Association OH Increases Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,579,000 after purchasing an additional 368,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,597,000 after purchasing an additional 222,875 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,961,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,413,000 after purchasing an additional 52,118 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,452,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,153,000 after purchasing an additional 231,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AVY. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.73.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVY opened at $207.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.11. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.40 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.