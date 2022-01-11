Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 34,727 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,727 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $17,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after buying an additional 527,204 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $31,987,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $26,391,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 298,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,535,000 after buying an additional 108,074 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJM opened at $143.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $144.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.66 and a 200 day moving average of $128.01.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

