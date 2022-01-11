Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,301 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth $311,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth $222,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth $363,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 8.4% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 131,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael W. Upchurch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WSC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $490.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.66 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

