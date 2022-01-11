Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $17,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 72.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 714,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,556,000 after purchasing an additional 300,824 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.0% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 34,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,930,620.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,939 shares of company stock worth $14,051,645. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.17 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average is $53.43.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. UBS Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.64.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

