Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,906 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,486,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,585,000 after purchasing an additional 35,832 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 135,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after buying an additional 109,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,130,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,670,000 after buying an additional 63,104 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trinseo news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $782,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $56.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.40. Trinseo S.A. has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

