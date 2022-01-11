Swiss National Bank Purchases 400 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $20,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,104 shares of company stock valued at $599,818 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health stock opened at $93.69 on Tuesday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.53 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.76.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

