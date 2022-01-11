Swiss National Bank Trims Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 647,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $19,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Liberty Global by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 5.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 15.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 191.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 616.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $30.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $399,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,324,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,865 shares of company stock worth $2,226,516 over the last quarter. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

