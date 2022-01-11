Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,457 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNK. FMR LLC raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,985,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $94,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 827,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,109,000 after acquiring an additional 593,238 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter worth $8,110,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 385,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $662.00 million, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

GNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

