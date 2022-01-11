Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,222 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,397 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,521,181 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $607,152,000 after acquiring an additional 353,129 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $195,939,000 after acquiring an additional 823,110 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,572,865 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $173,248,000 after acquiring an additional 599,197 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,495,957 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $169,519,000 after acquiring an additional 776,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $129,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,630 shares of company stock worth $685,657 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

Shares of PFGC opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.91.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.