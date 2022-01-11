Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts predict that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will announce earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. Old National Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

ONB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 19th.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Austin M. Ramirez bought 5,715 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $21.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

