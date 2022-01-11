Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 51 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,450,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 34,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.15.

NYSE:ROP opened at $453.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $479.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.23 and a 52-week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.35%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

