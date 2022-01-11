Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Avangrid reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGR. Mizuho cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $48.36 on Friday. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

