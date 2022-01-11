American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 76.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,302 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 573.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEP opened at $90.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.98.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

