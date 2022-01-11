Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 374,199 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,605 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $9,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OFG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,381,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,871,000 after purchasing an additional 325,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,743,000 after purchasing an additional 180,627 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 176,298 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 395,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 173,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,887,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFG opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $134.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.68%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

