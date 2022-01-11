AR Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,150 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AR Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 11.9% of AR Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 58,228 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 256.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,909 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 26,541 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 346,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $172.19 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

